Labourer misbehaves with woman on Kochuveli-Mysuru Exp, nabbed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old man allegedly misbehaved with a woman passenger in a moving train on Thursday. The incident happened on the Kochuveli-Mysuru Express. The accused is V Sunish, a native of Kerala. He works as daily wage labourer.A senior police officer said that the victim, a resident of Bengaluru who works for a private company, alleged in her complaint that she was returning to the city from Ernakulam in Kerala.

She said that at 5.30 am, when she was asleep, the accused touched her inappropriately. When she raised an alarm he ran to the next coach. When she caught him, he feigned innocence. The other passengers did not help her. She went back to her coach and informed four of her friends, who were accompanying her. The five of them managed to find the accused and nab him.

They tried to find a train ticket examiner and the police, but it was in vain. When the train reached Thirupattur station, they got down to look for help but did not find any immediately. One of them pulled the chain. Soon, the GRP police and RPF arrived and the accused was handed over to them. The woman, filed a complaint at Cantonment Railway Station, who registered a case and transferred it to Thirupattur police.