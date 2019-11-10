Home Cities Bengaluru

Labourer misbehaves with woman on Kochuveli-Mysuru Exp, nabbed

A 28-year-old man allegedly misbehaved with a woman passenger in a moving train on Thursday.

Published: 10th November 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old man allegedly misbehaved with a woman passenger in a moving train on Thursday. The incident happened on the Kochuveli-Mysuru Express. The accused is V Sunish, a native of Kerala. He works as daily wage labourer.A senior police officer said that the victim, a resident of Bengaluru who works for a private company, alleged in her complaint that she was returning to the city from Ernakulam in Kerala. 

She said that at 5.30 am, when she was asleep, the accused touched her inappropriately. When she raised an alarm he ran to the next coach. When she caught him, he feigned innocence. The other passengers did not help her. She went back to her coach and informed four of her friends, who were accompanying her. The five of them managed to find the accused and nab him. 

They tried to find a train ticket examiner and the police, but it was in vain. When the train reached Thirupattur station, they got down to look for help but did not find any immediately. One of them pulled the chain. Soon, the GRP police and RPF arrived and the accused was handed over to them. The woman, filed a complaint at Cantonment Railway Station, who registered a case and transferred it to Thirupattur police. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp