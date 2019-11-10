No difference between Allah and Ram: Muslim youth who cleans both masjid and mandir in Bengaluru

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Supreme Court was delivering its verdict on the disputed land at Ayodhya on Saturday morning, hundreds of kilometres away, 27-year-old Saddam Hussein, who cleans both the masjid and the mandir in Rajajinagar, came to know of it only in the afternoon. His day starts late as he works in the night most of the time. On Saturday too, he got up late, went to the masjid for namaaz and headed towards the ‘Gandige’ shop (which sells puja materials) where he works.

“I did not know that the judgment would be out today. I do not watch TV or news. My brother told me about it,” he said. On the verdict, he said, “It’s God’s wish. I do not find any difference between Allah and Ram.” He said, “I go to the masjid to pray and clean it, and to the Rama Mandira to clean it. I get peace and happiness at both the places. It’s all in the heart and mind.”

Be it Ramzan or Rama Navami, he is always on call. Saddam cleans the local masjid. He climbs the Minar to clean it. He paints the gate of the masjid with utmost care. During Ramzan, he goes to the mosque, cleans and cuts the fruits and serves them to the people who go there to break their fast after prayer. He does this the entire month voluntarily.

Saddam also goes to the Rama Mandira, where he climbs the Gopura and cleans it and also cleans the temple premises. During Rama Navami, he gets the chariot servicing, and paints it if needed. Interestingly, the temple management always turn to him for the cleaning job as they feel he is the best. Saddam studied up to Class 2. He is a shy and quiet person. Besides working at the Gandige shop, he does odd jobs, helps people in the area and also works as a driver. He stays with his brother and mother.

Saddam, who cleans both the temples of worship with equal faith, says it all God’s way of saying Hindus and Muslims are brothers. As if echoing his words, Venkatesh Babu who owns the Gandige shop where Saddam works, said, “Saddam doubles as a driver for us. My son’s wedding is fast approaching and he drives me around to distribute the invites. But he stops the car near the masjid for namaaz. I wait outside till he comes. This is how we are — this is how our country is — social harmony.’’