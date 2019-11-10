Skanray clarifies on tax raids

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate General of Income Tax (Investigation), Karnataka & Goa conducted search and seizure operations against Skanray Technologies last week for alleged tax violations.

Managing Director, Skanray Technologies, Vishwa Alva told The New Indian Express that the tax sleuths “did not find any cash, jewellery or illegal documents on the premises."

He added that Skanray is a “tax compliant” company and his “finance and regulatory teams are doing a great job."

The DGIT officials, however, maintain that they found various tax violations in Skanray Technologies books.