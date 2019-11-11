Airbus flies 150-seat jet to Bengaluru for demo

By IANS

BENGALURU: Global aerospace major Airbus on Monday flew into the A220, a 100 to 150-seater passenger jet here to demonstrate its unique selling proposition.

"As a part of Airbus' demonstration tour of the Asia-Pacific region, the single-aisle A220 was showcased at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on November 11," said Airbus in a statement.

The European rival of Boeing said the A220's seat capacity, coupled with extended range capability of up to 3,400 nautical miles makes it suitable for India operations.