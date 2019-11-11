Christ University students take up cleanliness drive in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 100 undergraduate students of Christ (Deemed to be) University came together and led a cleanliness drive in various localities of the city.

The students led an event called Roopantra by students of Centre for Social Action in Christ University where they cleaned the surroundings in many localities like Tavarekere Layout, SG Palya, Ambedkar Nagar and painted five spots in these areas which had turned into blackspots.

The students cleaned the waste discarded by many houses and shopkeepers and picked up over 30-40 sacks of waste. Many locals also came forward and helped them. Organisations like Let’s Be The Change and Students For Development participated in the drive.

Sudhakar Kumar, a 2nd year Journalism student said, “While we were cleaning, many residents appreciated our work.”

Another student, Anirudh Murari said, “We noticed the citizens ignore the process of waste segregation and dump the waste right outside houses or shops that they own. Segregation is the basic step, if each individual starts following it then a major part of garbage problem is solved.”