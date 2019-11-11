Female stray dog shot with an airgun in Bengaluru

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A female stray dog was shot down in Jayanagar area of Bengaluru on Monday morning. The residents woke up to a loud crack followed by the cries of the dog who had three wound marks on her body.

Manjunatha, one of the residents called for an animal rescuer. Praveen along with a group of other rescuers reached the spot at 8:30 AM and rushed the injured animal to Jeeva Pet Hospital in JP Nagar.

Speaking to Express, Praveen said, "The dog was in an immense amount of pain when we arrived at the spot. She was shivering with fear. We picked her immediately and took her to the hospital."

A stray dog near JP Nagar was shot, three bullets says the X-ray report. Admitted to a veterinary hospital in Jayanagar, doctors yet to remove bullets @Sowmyareddyr@NewIndianXpress

An X-ray performed on the animal showed three bullets from an air gun lodged in the body. "The bullets in the X-ray look like they are from an air gun. We need to stabilise the dog first as she is in a state of complete shock. Till then, we cannot perform any surgery on her. We are carrying out blood tests at the moment," said Dr Sathish, senior veterinarian Doctor from Jeeva Pet Hospital.

Jaynagar MLA Sowmya Reddy who was in a meeting sent her team to inspect the issue. Later, Reddy visited the hospital to check on the dog. "An FIR will be definitely filed and those responsible for the incident will be brought to task. It is very inhuman for people to do something like this. I hope the dog recovers soon." said Reddy.

Some sources have revealed that irritated over the barking noise of the dog during the nights, an ex-army officer shot her. The police, however, have not confirmed the same.