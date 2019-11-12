Home Cities Bengaluru

14 lakh Bengalureans to vote from four seats

The venue where counting will be done is yet to be finalised and police security is yet to be deployed at poling stations.

Published: 12th November 2019 05:00 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: District Election Officer B H Anil Kumar on Monday said 14,32,394 people will vote on December 5 at the bypolls of four assembly constituencies - KR Puram, Yeshwanthpur, Mahalakshmi Layout and Shivajinagar. 

Kumar, who is also BBMP Commissioner, said that there have been instances in the past where while model code of conduct was in effect in a voting constituency, events were being held in the neighbouring wards to influence voters. “Such activities are not permitted and if people get to know of such things, they should inform the election officials and action will be taken,” Kumar said. The venue where counting will be done is yet to be finalised and police security is yet to be deployed at poling stations.

Voters
Constituency    Men     Women     Others     Total 
KR Puram     2,51,885     2,29,087     160     4,81,132
Yeshwanthpur     2,46,295     2,29,424     40     4,75,759
Mahalakshmi Layout     1,46,415     1,37,428     42     2,83,885
Shivajinagar    96,928     94,689     1     1,91,618

Important dates
November 11    First date of nomination
November 18    Last date of filing nominations 
November 19    Verification 
November 21    Withdrawal of nominations 
December 5    Voting date 
December 9     Counting date

