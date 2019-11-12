14 lakh Bengalureans to vote from four seats

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: District Election Officer B H Anil Kumar on Monday said 14,32,394 people will vote on December 5 at the bypolls of four assembly constituencies - KR Puram, Yeshwanthpur, Mahalakshmi Layout and Shivajinagar.

Kumar, who is also BBMP Commissioner, said that there have been instances in the past where while model code of conduct was in effect in a voting constituency, events were being held in the neighbouring wards to influence voters. “Such activities are not permitted and if people get to know of such things, they should inform the election officials and action will be taken,” Kumar said. The venue where counting will be done is yet to be finalised and police security is yet to be deployed at poling stations.

Voters

Constituency Men Women Others Total

KR Puram 2,51,885 2,29,087 160 4,81,132

Yeshwanthpur 2,46,295 2,29,424 40 4,75,759

Mahalakshmi Layout 1,46,415 1,37,428 42 2,83,885

Shivajinagar 96,928 94,689 1 1,91,618

Important dates

November 11 First date of nomination

November 18 Last date of filing nominations

November 19 Verification

November 21 Withdrawal of nominations

December 5 Voting date

December 9 Counting date