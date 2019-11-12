Home Cities Bengaluru

Drunk men molest woman, people watch

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a group of six to seven drunk men in Hebbal recently. According to the complaint filed by Shilpa (name changed), a resident of Hebbal, on Friday, around 7.45 pm, she was on her way to her mother’s house. As she passed by a bar, she saw the group of men standing by the road, creating a ruckus. As Shilpa neared them, they passed lewd comments about her and blocked her way. 

When she questioned them, they verbally abused her and touched her inappropriately. When she resisted and approached passersby for help, some of the men in the group assaulted her and pulled her clothes. Shilpa ran away as nobody came forward to help her. 

Shilpa later went to Hebbal police station and filed a complaint. 
An investigating officer said, “When we went there, the miscreants had left the place. We inquired with the bar staff to know who they are and we have checked the CCTV footage. We got clues about them and will nab them at the earliest.”

