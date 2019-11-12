Leopard captured in Magadi taluk

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A four-year-old male leopard was captured in Bandemutt village in Magadi taluk on Monday. Forest officials said the rural SP requested them to capture the leopard. People had been putting pressure on the officer to capture it as they claimed the leopard had killed a man in neighbouring Bettahalli.

Forest officials kept baits to capture it in Magadi and Ramanagara ranges. “Whether it is to be kept in captivity or not is yet to be finalised,” a forest official said. When the leopard was captured, onlookers played tricks on it.

A man suffered injuries when he tried to play tricks on the caged leopard. He was trying to close the cage with a dry tree branch. Locals said the leopard was on the prowl for a month and the department had kept cages in the area.Another leopard was sighted near Shivagange in Nelamangala taluk on Monday.