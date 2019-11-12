Home Cities Bengaluru

Little ones run for a cause

South Bengaluru was abuzz with energy as little ones put on their running shoes to take part in their first marathon on November 10.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: South Bengaluru was abuzz with energy as little ones put on their running shoes to take part in their first marathon on November 10.

Retired Indian track and field athlete PT Usha flagged off Little Millennium Kids Marathon, which took place at National College Ground, Basavanagudi. Organised by Little Millennium pre-school, it was a short-distance run to support the cause against child abuse and promote healthy development of children.
The school had conducted such marathons in more than 10 different cities and this was the first time in Bengaluru.

The venue was thronged with enthusiastic young participants, but the presence of the veteran athlete doubled the excitement. Reiterating the seriousness of this cause, the 55- year-old said child abuse is an unforgivable offence. “Fighting child abuse is an important cause and I am happy to join Little Millennium to raise awareness,” said Usha. She also highlighted the importance of physical fitness and ran along with the children to show encouragement.  

Around 1,500 children aged 3-8 years from different schools took part in the event. The marathon had four different categories where children could choose between 200 metres, 300 metres and  400 metres run, depending on their age. Raman Bajaj, CEO of Little Millennium Education, stressed that besides educating and grooming children, they try to create an environment which is safe and secure for children and promotes a healthy development.

The event concluded with Usha felicitating all the little participants with medals and certificates.

