Moving car catches fire on Nice Road

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A family of three had a narrow escape after their car caught fire on NICE Road in Kengeri police station limits on Monday morning. Fire and emergency personnel doused the fire.A senior police officer said the incident took place early in the morning when the family, who hail from Hosur, were going to Mysuru in their Mahindra Renault Logan.

They were in Kengeri when other drivers alerted them about smoke coming out of the engine. When the family stopped by the roadside, the fire broke out. The road was blocked for a while due to the incident.

Experts, who inspected the vehicle, attributed the fire to a short circuit.