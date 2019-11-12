PhD admissions deferred after students’ plaint

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: PhD aspirants of the Commerce Department at Bengaluru Central University on Monday demanded the viva examination be postponed owing to the lack of guides. Students and a group of faculty members from the university demanded the number of research centres affiliated to the university be enumerated first. They also demanded that the number of guides be enlisted before allocating seats for PhD courses in commerce and management.

Some alleged that despite being highly qualified, they were denied a set for more than four years. Some even requested the vice-chancellor to accommodate all eligible candidates, which amounted to more than 300, as they sought ‘just an opportunity to study, not government jobs.’

Contradicting a university official’s statement that there were just 23 seats for PhD in Commerce and six for the business management course, one of the students said, “Calculations reveal that at least 316 commerce and management students can be accommodated if all guides were in place.”

Supporting the students, Prof Ereshi said that there has been a confusion on how many seats are allocated and to which categories. He pressed for the completion of the recognition of research centres as per UGC guidelines. “When we recognise institutions and guides we will have a clear picture on how many seats will be available.

Based on merit, a viva voce can be held,” he saidVice-Chancellor Prof Japhet, who held talks with the students, said that it would be impossible to accommodate everyone and students would be selected on the basis of merit in a transparent process. He said, “Interviews have been deferred. The university will announce the dates for interviews soon.”