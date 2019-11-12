Police crack robbery involving 59-yr-old, four held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A week after robbing a 59-year-old private company employee, a four-member gang, including a minor, was arrested by Rajarajeshwarinagar police on Sunday. The arrested are Sandeep alias Yajamanru (27), Anukumar Bhandari (28), Manukumar (27), and a 17-year-old, who is the prime accused in the case. They are residents of Girinagar and Byatarayanapura.

Police had launched a manhunt before zeroing down on the juvenile. A senior police officer said that based on CCTV footage, the juvenile was nabbed as he had used the victim’s card to withdraw cash from an ATM. During investigations, the police found that he was sent to a state home twice for his involvement in dacoity cases in Kengeri and Nagarbhavi. He managed to get bail in both cases within a month.

The officer said that the juvenile came in contact with Manukumar, who was also involved in similar crimes in the area, and formed a gang. Manukumar, who was employed with a travel agency, used the cab to target lone passengers by offering them a lift. Three from them were remanded in judicial custody, while the juvenile was sent to a state home.

