Senior citizen fires 3 bullets at stray dog, held

The dog littered and barked in front of culprit’s house; Animal rushed to hospital, in state of shock 

Published: 12th November 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

The dog undergoes treatment at a hospital on Monday | Vinod Kumar T

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A stray female dog was shot at thrice in Jayanagar by a retired psychiatry professor at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), in the early hours of Monday. The dog would litter and bark in front of his house. The accused professor is identified as Dr C Shyamsundar (83), a resident of Jayanagar 5th Block. He was arrested and released on bail by Jayanagar police soon after the incident.

Residents of the area woke up to a loud crack, followed by the yelps of the dog, who had three wound marks on her body. One of the residents, Manjunath, who noticed the dog crying in pain, called an animal rescuer immediately.According to a complaint filed by Praveen Kumar L, an animal rescuer from the NGO, We Save All (WSA), he got a call from a resident at 7.30am, that an aged citizen had opened fire at the female stray. He and other volunteers rushed to the spot around 8.30am, and found the dog yelping in pain, and rushed her to Jeeva Pet Hospital in JP Nagar.

“We noticed the dog was bleeding and unable to move, and saw three bullet injuries on her body. We realised how serious her condition was and rushed her to Jeeva Pet Hospital in JP Nagar,” said Kumar.
Doctors who treated the dog confirmed there were three bullets. “We spotted three wounds -- in the spine, lower abdomen and stomach. However, the one in the stomach is yet to be confirmed if it is a bullet. The dog is very weak and in a state of shock.

We gave glucose, painkillers and some basic treatment. Unless the dog becomes stable, we cannot perform a surgery or there is a good chance she may die. We are waiting,” said Dr Satish, senior veterinarian from Jeeva Pet Hospital. Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy and team visited the hospital and checked on the dog and also asked the Jayanagar police to file an FIR. “We can’t harm an animal like this. Strict action should be taken against the accused,” she said.

