Tickle your funny bone this weekend

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ultimate Kurukshetra is an outrageous comedy set against the backdrop of elephants behind and the Mahabharata. The play won the Sultan Padamsee National Award for playwriting in 2011.

The play is staged on the first day of the battle of Kurukshetra. Two massive armies face off. The end of an era is imminent. The battle charge is about to begin. And a warrior of great repute is having a moment of self-doubt.

In the play, very far away from this central action, which is completely unclear by elephants, Sudarshana, a warrior, Adi, his charioteer, Daksha, a mahout and Maya, a courtesan, who are the protagonists of the tale, are at the rear-end of the rear-guard.

There are also some guest appearances, by certain famous Mahabharata characters like Vyasa and warriors like Yuyutsu.Through the course of the play, they play showcases how all their lives are intertwined and how destiny brought them all together, to this truly epic moment in time.

The play will be held at Ranga Shankara on November 16 and 17.