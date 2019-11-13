Bengaluru man held for threatening and raping friend via hidden camera

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman and later threatening to upload her nude video on social media. The accused is Shivu Patil alias Suraj Gowda, a make-up artiste. The victim Sneha (name changed) is a medical representative and a native of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police complaint filed by her, Patil raped her multiple times by blackmailing her. In 2017, she and her friends had gone to see Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar when he was shooting for Sandalwood film Kavacha. She wanted a photograph with the actor and this is when she gave her phone to the make-up man on the set.

Patil allegedly dialled his number from her phone and saved her number without her knowledge. Within two days, he started calling and texting her and introduced himself as Suraj Gowda. They soon became friends. In 2018, Patil went to her house to visit and secretly installed a camera in her bathroom.

The next day, he blackmailed her with the video and raped her, police said. Sneha even went back to her native to escape Patil but then again he blackmailed her with the videos and forced her to return to the city. He even posted a video clip on her Facebook timeline. Sneha then complained to Dasarahalli police.