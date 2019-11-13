Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru to get flights to six more cities including Addis Ababa

According to a release from BIAL, the new domestic destinations will be Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Jharsuguda, Bidar and Tuticorin with connection to Amsterdam getting restarted.

Published: 13th November 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five new domestic destinations and one new international destination will be connected from Bengaluru during the ongoing five-month winter schedule of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), which will conclude on March 28, 2020.

According to a release from BIAL, the new domestic destinations will be Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Jharsuguda, Bidar and Tuticorin. Addis Ababa in Ethiopia will be the new international destination while the connection to Amsterdam which ended after Jet Airways shut operations will restart. KLM Royal Dutch and Ethiopian Airlines are set to make their debut at KIA.

Ethiopian Airlines will offer four weekly non-stop flights to the Addis Ababa, considered to be the gateway to Africa, while KLM Royal Dutch will operate three weekly flights to Amsterdam.With these additions, Bengaluru will now connect 82 destinations, including 25 international ones.

At the start of Winter 2019, the airport is expected to achieve air traffic movements (arrival and departures) of about 700 per day (611 domestic and 89 international). As the season progresses, the daily ATMs are expected to reach 727 (635 domestic and 92 international). The hourly runway capacity will continue to be 40.

