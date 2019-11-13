Home Cities Bengaluru

Film Bengaluru International Film Festival to provide platform for local talent

The event will witness a total of 65 films from 107 countries like Australia, Argentina, Iran, Poland, Turkey, the USA, India and more.

Published: 13th November 2019 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

multiplex-theatre-cinema-hall

Image of a multiplex used for representational purposes only. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Focusing on the theme ‘kindness matters’, the first edition of the  Film Bengaluru International Film Festival (FBIFF) is set to be held in association with UNESCO MGIEP and UB City, Bengaluru, from November 15 -17 in the city. 

The festival aims to provide a platform for local filmmakers to gain international exposure. The idea was conceived when Uzma Irfan, director, Prestige Group, and Grammy award-winning composer, Ricky Kej, realised the need for a home-grown, independent international film festival that would give local audiences the opportunity to explore talent. 

The event will witness a total of 65 films from 107 countries like Australia, Argentina, Iran, Poland, Turkey, the USA, India and more. The extensive list of films includes award-wining flicks like Skin, which won the Oscar live-action short film award in 2019 and the world-premiere of ARGHYAM. Along with curated selections of film screenings, FIBFF will host panel discussions on cinema featuring eminent personalities. Film Bengaluru International Film Festival will be held from Nov 15 - 17 at UB City, Vittal Mallya Road. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Film Bengaluru International Film Festival Prestige Group Ricky Kej UNESCO MGIEP UB City
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp