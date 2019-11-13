Film Bengaluru International Film Festival to provide platform for local talent

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Focusing on the theme ‘kindness matters’, the first edition of the Film Bengaluru International Film Festival (FBIFF) is set to be held in association with UNESCO MGIEP and UB City, Bengaluru, from November 15 -17 in the city.

The festival aims to provide a platform for local filmmakers to gain international exposure. The idea was conceived when Uzma Irfan, director, Prestige Group, and Grammy award-winning composer, Ricky Kej, realised the need for a home-grown, independent international film festival that would give local audiences the opportunity to explore talent.

The event will witness a total of 65 films from 107 countries like Australia, Argentina, Iran, Poland, Turkey, the USA, India and more. The extensive list of films includes award-wining flicks like Skin, which won the Oscar live-action short film award in 2019 and the world-premiere of ARGHYAM. Along with curated selections of film screenings, FIBFF will host panel discussions on cinema featuring eminent personalities. Film Bengaluru International Film Festival will be held from Nov 15 - 17 at UB City, Vittal Mallya Road.