Samanvaya Bengaluru to give a peek into workers' lives via theatre

BENGALURU: Samanvaya is organising ‘Shramika’ a three-day workers’ theatre festival on November 15, 16, 17 which will be held at Soundarya College Kalamandira. The theatre revolves around the lives of workers in the factories of Karnataka from the 70s to the end of the 20th century. Labour theatre in Bengaluru was glorious back then.

Due to liberalisation, globalisation and privatisation of jobs for new generation, intake of workers in the factories have stopped. This caused a huge blow to the workers’ theatre. Several factories in Bengaluru experienced halt in various cultural activities and several other factories have been terminated.

The contribution of workers theatre to Kannada theatre is unique. In order to rejuvenate the working theatre ‘Shramika’ is being organised which is an effort to unify and accommodate audience from all classes of society.

Samanvaya is organising 'Shramika' Karmikaranga-Natakotsava with the help of Anavarana and Rangadarshana Pradarhana Kalakendra.