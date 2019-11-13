Warm weather in November hints at late winter for Bengaluru

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s November and approaching the winter season, but people are hot under the collar (quite literally and idiomatically). The weatherman says, this is due to the Easterly winds which bring moisture, and as a result, the temperatures are high. Those who struggle on the potholed roads of the city could not agree more!.

India Meteorological Department in-charge Director CS Patil told The New Indian Express that the moisture in the air is only aiding the rise of the temperature. The cool northerly winds, which help bring down temperatures, are yet to prevail. Due to this, the maximum and minimum temperatures are hovering around 30 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In view of the prevailing temperature, weather department officials feel that the onset of winter could be delayed.

“Though winter is said to be from December to February, in Bengaluru and surrounding areas, the temperatures start to gradually dip from November. But that has not yet started,” Patil noted.He added that the influence of the north-east monsoon is still being felt. There are no signs of formation of any weather systems, but due to local factors, isolated rainfall will continue across the state, leading to further rise in temperatures during the day.

The IMD officials added that over the last few years, the maximum temperature in the city has been around 29-31 degrees Celsius, but the minimum temperature is higher this year, compared to previous years. The minimum temperature has been hovering around 18.8-20 degrees Celsius this month, while last year the temperature was between 15-17 degrees Celsius.