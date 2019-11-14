Bengaluru doctor held for raping junior multiple times

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

BENGALURU: A private hospital doctor was arrested for allegedly raping another doctor, a 29-year-old woman who was working under him.The accused is Srinivasan.

According to a complaint filed by Raksha (name changed), her senior Dr Sridhar Srinivasan, a resident of Anjanapura in JP Nagar, allegedly raped her multiple times. Raksha was assigned to work under Srinivasan at a private hospital. On August 8, 2018, when Raksha went to his apartment to discuss work, he offered her vodka.

She told the police that when she refused to drink, he asked her to entertain him and insisted that she should do so if she wants him to give good review in her work. When she refused and got up to leave his house, he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

He then locked her inside his house the whole night and threatened her not to talk about the incident to anybody. He also threatened to ruin her career if she spoke about it. Raksha told the police that she was scared to fight against him so she had not filed a complaint earlier.

After meeting her privately for a couple of times, Srinivasan reportedly promised to marry her and borrowed money from her too, sighting some emergency. On October 2, 2019, he called her near a hotel in Konankunte and again demanded money from her. When she refused to give him money, he assaulted her. After that incident Raksha didn’t talk to Srinivasan.

On November 12, he raped her again after they had an argument over money. An investigating officer said they have taken up a case of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation. “We have arrested Srinivasan and sent him to jail. Further investigation is on. We are now investigating if it was just a relationship dispute that went awry,” the officer added.