Bengaluru: Student records video of man flashing, gets him arrested

A postgraduate journalism student’s quick thinking helped police arrest a pervert who was flashing her.

Published: 14th November 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 04:00 AM

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A postgraduate journalism student’s quick thinking helped police arrest a pervert who was flashing her. The incident occurred at 2.30 pm on Monday when Riya (name changed), a student of a private college in Bengaluru, visited Pattandur Agrahara Lake in Whitefield for an assignment to conduct research on the status of the lake.

When she was close to the lake, behind ITPL, she noticed a man from one of the nearby slums (constructed illegally on the lake’s buffer zone) staring at her. Riya, however, ignored him. But the man continued to stare at her and to Riya’s horror, she saw him flashing her.

“I was waiting for someone who was also supposed to come to the lake for the assignment. That is when I saw this man staring at me, but I just ignored it. He did not move from there and when I looked at him again, he was flashing me. I was disgusted but I immediately took out my phone and shot a video of him performing the act,” said Riya.

Riya then walked away from the lake, but the pervert kept following her, and when she stopped on the main road to hail an autorickshaw or cab, the man hid behind a nearby tree and flashed again. He also gestured towards her, asking her to join him. “He flashed again while hiding behind the tree, and I recorded a second video and walked away. I got a cab and went directly to Whitefield Police Station to file an FIR,” added Riya. 

She pointed out that the police took up the case seriously. She showed the cops the videos which helped them identify the accused easily and arrest him. An investigating officer from Whitefield Police Station said, “Based on the video, we identified the man and arrested him, and booked him under IPC Section 354. We later produced him in court.” 

