Home Cities Bengaluru

ED's Bengaluru unit looking into complaint against Congress leader KJ George

Sarvajnanagar MLA KJ George said that all his assets were legal and declared before the Lokayukta, Income Tax Department and the Election Commission.

Published: 14th November 2019 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader and former cabinet minister KJ George

Senior Congress leader and former cabinet minister KJ George

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Bengaluru zonal unit, is examining allegations of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation against senior Congress leader and Sarvajnanagar MLA KJ George.

This follows a complaint by Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) president Ravi Krishna Reddy. “The ED will register a case against George under FEMA only if there is evidence against him,” said sources who are privy to the development. On his part, George has rubbished Reddy’s charges against him as “baseless.” 

Speaking to TNIE, the Congress MLA said that all his assets were legal and declared before the Lokayukta, Income Tax Department and the Election Commission. “If any of these agencies seek any clarification from me, I will submit my reply. Since Reddy has filed the complaint with the ED, he should allow the agency to verify the charges. Why is he going to media for publicity? The ED has not issued any notice to me so far. I have nothing to hide,” George asserted.

Meanwhile, Reddy told TNIE that in September this year, they had submitted a detailed complaint to the ED against George with several annexures of his alleged properties outside India as proof. On November 11, Reddy wrote another letter to the ED to take prompt action against the Congress MLA under FEMA.
“George has held key portfolios in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government and the previous Congress-JDS coalition government. He has amassed huge properties in India and abroad, particularly in New York,” he alleged.

He said that in his complaint to the ED, he has given a detailed description of properties held by George and his family. "Most of the properties are in the name of George’s daughter Renita Abraham and son-in-law Kevin Abraham," Reddy claimed.George countered this stating that his daughter is an American citizen. “The Government of India can seek information from the US government about their assets,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KJ George ED Bengaluru unit Karnataka Rashtra Samithi Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp