GoAir flight veers off runway during landing at Bengaluru airport, takes off from grass

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A major mishap was averted when a GoAir flight with 180 crew onboard landed outside the airstrip at Kempegowda International Airport early this week due to poor visibility. The flight which took off from Nagpur (G8 811), landed on a patch of grass, and later took off to Hyderabad.

Following the incident, the airline crew has been grounded in Hyderabad by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The flight took off from Nagpur on November 11 at 6 am. According to an airport source, it veered off the runway and landed on a strip of grass at around 7.40 am. "Low visibility conditions in Bangalore is likely to be reason as many morning flights were diverted or had delayed departures from the KIA airport early this week."

The flight was later diverted to Hyderabad as poor visibility conditions continued to prevail in Bengaluru, he added.

A GoAir representative confirmed the incident but sought time to release an official statement about it.