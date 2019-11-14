Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC fumes over tree census in Bengaluru, warns BBMP of contempt of court

The court said that despite the orders issued on June 24, 2019, the tree census has not commenced.

Published: 14th November 2019 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

BBMP office (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday warned of initiating action under the Contempt of Courts Act against the state government and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for non-implementation the tree census in Bengaluru.The court said that the BBMP and the state government had failed to carry out the tree census despite a series of orders issued by the court 43 years after the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act, 1976, came into force.

Highlighting the inordinate delay of more than four decades in implementing the provisions of the Act, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur said neither the government nor the BBMP was serious about tree census today. 

The court said that despite the orders issued on June 24, 2019, the tree census has not commenced. In fact, on October 10, 2019, the BBMP assured the court that tree census will commence within a month from October 10, but nothing has been done, the court said.

"The said conduct shows that the authorities concerned have no intention of implementing the Act and are least bothered for the implementation of the court orders. We make it clear that within two weeks from today, if work on tree census is not commenced, action under Contempt of Courts Act will be initiated against the concerned," the court warned. The court also directed the BBMP to submit details of the officials who have not commenced the tree census.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Bengaluru tree census
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp