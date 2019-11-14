Karnataka HC fumes over tree census in Bengaluru, warns BBMP of contempt of court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday warned of initiating action under the Contempt of Courts Act against the state government and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for non-implementation the tree census in Bengaluru.The court said that the BBMP and the state government had failed to carry out the tree census despite a series of orders issued by the court 43 years after the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act, 1976, came into force.

Highlighting the inordinate delay of more than four decades in implementing the provisions of the Act, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur said neither the government nor the BBMP was serious about tree census today.

The court said that despite the orders issued on June 24, 2019, the tree census has not commenced. In fact, on October 10, 2019, the BBMP assured the court that tree census will commence within a month from October 10, but nothing has been done, the court said.

"The said conduct shows that the authorities concerned have no intention of implementing the Act and are least bothered for the implementation of the court orders. We make it clear that within two weeks from today, if work on tree census is not commenced, action under Contempt of Courts Act will be initiated against the concerned," the court warned. The court also directed the BBMP to submit details of the officials who have not commenced the tree census.