Bengaluru cop assaults woman’s friend after suspecting extramarital affair, faces suspension

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A head constable, 50, faces suspension and departmental inquiry for allegedly assaulting a 27-year-old man. He suspected the man to be having a relationship with a married woman with whom he was infatuated. The woman, Shyamala (name changed), 29, told TNIE that she had no idea that the policeman was infatuated with her and that she looked up to him as a father figure.

Head Constable Sridhar, attached to Bandepalya police station, is alleged to have assaulted Shyamala’s friend Jagadish while the latter was teaching her how to ride a two-wheeler, late in the night on November 11 on ITI Layout Ground.

Isha Pant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East), said she will pass a suspension order on Sridhar on Friday. And a departmental inquiry will be initiated, she added. “I have asked the Inspector to submit a detailed report to me. No policeman has the right to assault anyone based on personal reasons,” she said.

Sridhar befriended Shyamala when she visited Bandepalya police station last year over an issue about her tenant. Since then, Sridhar often visited Shyamala’s residence in Hosapalya near ITI Layout. Over time, Sridhar seems to have been infatuated with Shyamala, who has two children but separated from her husband.

Shyamala knew Jagadish as they were neighbours in their native village. When Jagadish moved to the city as he worked in a travel agency, the two reconnected, although there was no romantic relationship between them.

Recently, Sridhar had helped Shyamala book a new two-wheeler. As she did not know how to ride, she made arrangements with Jagadish to learn riding on ITI Layout Ground.

At 11pm on November 11, Sridhar called Shyamala and learnt that she was learning how to ride from Jagadish. At about 12.30am, Sridhar along with another policeman Lokesh arrived at the ground, and started chasing Jagadish. They caught him, and Sridhar allegedly assaulted him with his lathi, resulting in Jagadish bleeding in the head.

When Shyamala confronted Sridhar, he said he suspected that they were having an affair and had come to the ground for some privacy. Jagadish received several stiches on his head. Jagadish subsequently filed a complaint against Sridhar.