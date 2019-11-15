Bengaluru police nab man for conning elderly person, son of job
In his complaint, victim Bacha Singh, said he was forced to pay Rs 4.5 lakh on different dates to the accused, who had created a fake appointment letter.
Published: 15th November 2019 03:37 AM | Last Updated: 15th November 2019 03:37 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: The Adugodi police on Thursday arrested a 35-year-old BPO employee for conning an elderly person on the pretext of offering a job to the latter’s son as a cabin crew member with a airline at Kempegowda International Airport.
The arrested, Syed Jawed, is a resident of HBR Layout. In his complaint, victim Bacha Singh, said he was forced to pay Rs 4.5 lakh on different dates to the accused, who had created a fake appointment letter.
According to police, Singh befriended Jawed a few years ago. In June 2018, Jawed came to Singh’s house and assured him that he would help his son get a job.
When Singh’s son approached the airline, he found out that Jawed had conned him and his father. Based on bank transactions, police arrested the accused.