Bengaluru police nab man for conning elderly person, son of job

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Adugodi police on Thursday arrested a 35-year-old BPO employee for conning an elderly person on the pretext of offering a job to the latter’s son as a cabin crew member with a airline at Kempegowda International Airport.

The arrested, Syed Jawed, is a resident of HBR Layout. In his complaint, victim Bacha Singh, said he was forced to pay Rs 4.5 lakh on different dates to the accused, who had created a fake appointment letter.

According to police, Singh befriended Jawed a few years ago. In June 2018, Jawed came to Singh’s house and assured him that he would help his son get a job.

When Singh’s son approached the airline, he found out that Jawed had conned him and his father. Based on bank transactions, police arrested the accused.