A sneak peek into a legend’s life

BENGALURU: The dance world has almost forgotten her. In today’s classical dance scenario which has been totally glamourised and commercialised, a name line TanjoreBalasaraswati may not ring bell. Her centenary year has just gone by. Balasaraswati was born on May 13, 1918 and died about 15 years ago.

Many have only heard of her as a celebrated Bharatanatyam dancer who helped popularise this dance form in different parts of India and in many parts of the world.

Balasaraswati was a seventh generation representative of a traditional matrilineal family of temple musicians and dancers who traditionally enjoyed high social status.

Museum of Performing Arts (MOPA), Chennai is presenting ‘Credo of a Dancer’, an in-depth exhibition on the life and art of Balasaraswati, featuring photographs and press clippings, along with costumes, ornaments and other personal collectibles of the legendary dancer, from November 16 at the Indian Music Experience, Brigade Millenium, JP Nagar.

The exhibits will be on display for the public at the IME until December 1, from 10 am to 6 pm on all days of the week, except Mondays, says Manasi Prasad, eminent vocalist who is the curator of IME.The exhibition will be inaugurated by eminent dance guru Lalitha Srinivasan on Saturday at 5 pm and it will be followed by a dance performance by Aniruddha Knight.

Entry to the exhibition and performances is free.

