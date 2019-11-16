Home Cities Bengaluru

Agents block women from booking Sabarimala tickets

Say they don’t want to create controversy or risk other customers’ lives; 45 women of menstrual age have made online bookings this year

Last year, protests were held against the entry of women in Sabarimala Temple

By Aiswarya Raj and Anjitha N Namboothiri
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Women seeking bookings to travel to Sabarimala this season are facing a new and unexpected block: Travel agents are refusing to book their tickets. The season is set to begin on Saturday, and there are many women who are attempting to book tickets. The recent decision of the Supreme Court to refer the Sabarimala verdict to a seven-judge bench has left devotees and priests in a fix. While it is legally possible for women to enter the shrine this season, the state government has now decided to maintain status quo ante on the entry of women.

A Kaveri Travels representative in Bengaluru said, “We don’t want to create an issue, so we don’t allow women to book a package with us. Last year, we saw a lot of conflict. We don’t want to risk the life of our other customers.”

Another travel agency, Sree Ayyappa Tours and Travels, is reluctant to let women book packages for religious reasons. “We are devotees of Lord Ayyappa and strictly adhere to the Sabarimala Temple practices. Laws and rules should not interfere in religious practices,” an agency representative said.
Anticipating violence, the Kerala government has deployed 10,027 police personnel in and around the temple. According to state police, 45 women of menstrual age have made online bookings to visit the temple this year.

The priest of Madiwala Ayyappa Swamy Temple said there are many Ayyappa temples in Bengaluru which permit the entry of women. “Why should women from Karnataka, in the name of religious devotion, create a ruckus in Kerala and disturb the serenity of the temple?” he asked.

Meanwhile, N Balamurali, former head priest of Sabarimala, said that the traditions and cultures followed in temples of Kerala are different from those of Karnataka. There are chances of women from Karnataka attempting to enter the temple this season too. He awaits a verdict which does not allow women aged between 10 and 50 to enter the temple.

The Supreme Court judgment sought to revive the debate about essential religious practices. “The individual’s right to pray at a temple cannot be superior to what is considered religious by another sect,” said the court verdict.

Comments

