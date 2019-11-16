Ballari Tuskers owner was involved in match-fixing: CCB

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) investigation into the alleged match and spot-fixing in Karnataka Premiere League (KPL) has established the role of Ballari Tuskers KPL team franchise owner Arvind Venkatesh Reddy’s role in the scam.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said, “Since he (Reddy) is abroad, a notice has been served to him to appear for investigation and an Look Out Circular has also been issued against him.”

It is learnt that Reddy had actively involved in alleged match-fixing and spot-fixing in the KPL 2018 edition.

After the probe began, the CCB police had reportedly summoned him for questioning in the initial stages and he had reportedly denied to be having any role in the match-fixing.

However, other players who were questioned by the CCB had reportedly taken Reddy’s name and revealed that he had tried to convince them to be part of it. After a few days, Reddy allegedly left the country fearing arrest and is currently absconding.