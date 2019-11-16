Builders will have to use construction waste on site

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU: Soon, builders will have to utilise at least 20% of the construction waste generated at sites, especially the waste generated by demolishing an existing building. This is being followed in New Delhi, and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is working towards implementing this in the city by bringing in a policy decision. This decision was taken after the state government realised that pollution generated by waste, especially construction and debris (C&D) waste, is more than vehicular pollution in the city.

D Randeep, Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, BBMP, told TNIE that the BBMP was working towards the policy proposition and coming up with a circular. BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar had visited Delhi and studied its implementation, and found it to be a good move. He added that whenever C&D waste is generated, a market is created. The C&D waste generated by private buildings and individual homes needs to be tackled as it is a big issue in the city.

To address C&D waste, BBMP signed an MoU with a firm, Rock Crystals, to handle 750 tonnes per day (TPD) in Kannur, apart from the existing 1000 TPD plant in Chikkajala. The BBMP will also levy penalty on those who don’t send their C&D to these plants.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, at an interaction with TNIE on Friday, asserted that the government was trying to address this challenge. Visual cleanliness is a major issue the government is look at.

“C&D waste and garbage are challenges we are addressing. In the coming days, we will bring in pre-cast technology and avoid dust. The construction material is processed in the factory, in a closed environment. All the dust settles inside the factory itself. Construction waste is the biggest factor causing pollution in the city,” he said.

25,000-acre lung space around city

Narayan said the government was working towards protecting and improving its lung spaces. He said 7,000 acres of forest land is available in the city. In all, 25,000 acres of forest land is available, of which 10,000 acres is with agencies life defence, IISc and Bengaluru Palace, while the remaining 15,000 acres are with the forest department. Of this, the government is looking at 7,000 acres to create walking spaces, water recharging units, water sheds and moisture content spots. R Gokul, Chief Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru Circle, said there are 12,000 acres of forest land, a part of which is being opened up to the public.

Lake encroachment top priority

He said, the government is moving towards tackling lake and raja kaluve encroachment. It is working on improving 210 lakes on priority basis. Around 530 acres have been encroached around lakes and rajakaluves. Besides, 400 lakes with zilla panchayats are also being looked at.