Couple ends life over paramour’s harassment

Published: 16th November 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A couple committed suicide at their house in Basaveshwaranagar on Thursday. They left a suicide note alleging that the paramour of the woman was blackmailing the duo. The deceased have been identified as Mohan E (65) and his wife Nirmala M (54), who hail from Tamil Nadu and had settled in Manjunathanagar.

Mohan was a retired employee of BEML and his wife was a housewife. A senior police officer said that the incident took place late on Thursday night, when the duo consumed toilet cleaner mixed with water.

When their son Kiran came to the house and knocked on the door, there was no response. He alerted the neighbours who broke the door and found the couple dead. FSL experts collected the poison samples and shifted the bodies to Victoria Hospital for postmortem.

An investigation officer from Basaveshwarnagar police station said that police found a suicide note written by Nirmala. She wrote in Tamil alleging that Manohar, a family friend, had an affair with her for several years and had started blackmailing the couple.

They warned Manohar to stay away from the family but he did not pay heed. When he started harassing the couple, they decided to take the extreme step. Based on the suicide note, a case of abetment to suicide has been registered and Manohar, a businessman, is still at large.

