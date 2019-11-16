‘Fairy lights tied around trees damages them’

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Children carried out an awareness drive at Indiranagar on Friday, in order to remove fairy lights from trees outside shops and showrooms, which according to them damage trees.

The children said the lights are wrapped around the tree all year long at Indiranagar 100-ft Road and they needed to create awareness among shopkeepers and get the lights removed. Christmas is not far and shopkeepers decorate trees with fairy lights, which is why the children started the awareness drive.

“Fairy lights chained around trees messes up the flowering cycle and affect the birds. Some may argue that trees on the stretch are already impacted due to the ambient lights. That is correct, but fairy lights are far more concentrated and closer to the trees, which cause them maximum damage,” said Anika Gururaj, President, Interact Club of Indiranagar. The children volunteers stated that the fairy lights are stuck on the tree with nails, which damages the bark, allowing bacteria and fungus to attack the trees from within.