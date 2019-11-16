Former Ranji player gets official penalised

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Failing to provide complete information and that too after a delay of over a couple of years proved financially costly for a government official.

Concluding that the official showed “negligence in his duty”, the Karnataka Information Commission (KIC) recently penalised the tahsildar of Nanjangud taluk in Mysuru district for not providing adequate information after a delay of three years over a piece of land to former Ranji trophy player B S Vishwanath, a resident of Basavanagudi in the city.

According to four different orders passed in respect of four applications filed by the former Ranji player under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the KIC imposed a penalty of Rs 7,000 each in all the cases. So, tahsildar M Dayananda has to pay Rs 28,000 from his own pocket.State Information Commissioner S L Patil has directed that the penalty amount be deducted from the tahsildar’s salary in two installments -- Rs 3,500 a month in each case.While disposing the four cases, Patil directed the KIC secretary to take steps to collect the penalty and deposit it with the government.

Vishwanath had filed four different applications before Dayananda, the then Public Information Officer and tahsildar of Sriranagapatna on February 24, 2016, under the RTI Act. He had sought details about certain land records, including the title deed of a piece of land and encroachment of a burial ground.

When the tahsildar failed to provide the information, Vishwanath filed an appeal before the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Pandavapura Sub-Division, who is the appellate authority. Following this, the tahsildar furnished the information. But Vishwanath raised objections, saying that inadequate information was provided.

Going through the statements of the appellant and respondent, the KIC has come to conclusion that Dayananda showed “negligence in his duty and provided inadequate information after three years, instead of within 30 days, despite directions issued on three occasions”. Hence he was liable to be penalised, the KIC said while pointing out that no proper explanation was given by him despite a showcause notice.