Home Cities Bengaluru

Former Ranji player gets official penalised

Failing to provide complete information and that too after a delay of over a couple of years proved financially costly for a government official.  

Published: 16th November 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Failing to provide complete information and that too after a delay of over a couple of years proved financially costly for a government official.  

Concluding that the official showed “negligence in his duty”, the Karnataka Information Commission (KIC) recently penalised the tahsildar of Nanjangud taluk in Mysuru district for not providing adequate information after a delay of three years over a piece of land to former Ranji trophy player B S Vishwanath, a resident of Basavanagudi in the city.

According to four different orders passed in respect of four applications filed by the former Ranji player under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the KIC imposed a penalty of Rs 7,000 each in all the cases. So, tahsildar M Dayananda has to pay Rs 28,000 from his own pocket.State Information Commissioner S L Patil has directed that the penalty amount be deducted from the tahsildar’s salary in two installments -- Rs 3,500 a month in each case.While disposing the four cases, Patil directed the KIC secretary to take steps to collect the penalty and deposit it with the government.

Vishwanath had filed four different applications before Dayananda, the then Public Information Officer and tahsildar of Sriranagapatna on February 24, 2016, under the RTI Act. He had sought details about certain land records, including the title deed of a piece of land and encroachment of a burial ground.
When the tahsildar failed to provide the information, Vishwanath filed an appeal before the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Pandavapura Sub-Division, who is the appellate authority. Following this, the tahsildar furnished the information. But Vishwanath raised objections, saying that inadequate information was provided.

Going through the statements of the appellant and respondent, the KIC has come to conclusion that Dayananda showed “negligence in his duty and provided inadequate information after three years, instead of within 30 days, despite directions issued on three occasions”. Hence he was liable to be penalised, the KIC said while pointing out that no proper explanation was given by him despite a showcause notice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp