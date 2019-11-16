Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka’s police hackathon begins on Saturday

Mentors and jury for the state’s first-ever police hackathon will be provided by Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers.

Published: 16th November 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka police and RV College of Engineering is organising ‘India Police Hackathon 2019’ on Saturday. Mentors and jury for the state’s first-ever police hackathon will be provided by Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers.

“Out of the 303 teams registered for the hackathon, 45 teams have been shortlisted for the final round,” said Sanjay Sahay, Additional Director General of Police, Police Computer Wing (PCW).

The objective of the event is to elicit coding solutions from participants for problem statements like facial recognition, data analytics, developing unified communication applications, centralised standard beat management solution and connecting online presence for open source intelligence and investigation. “The winning coding solutions will be the prototypes on which the police will design technological products to improve police functions,” he said.  The winners will be given cash awards `1 lakh for the winner, `75,000 and `50,000 for the second and third runners up, respectively.

