Home Cities Bengaluru

Kodichikkanahalli residents nab domestic help for thefts

A domestic help has been arrested for allegedly committing a series of thefts in at least five households in an apartment complex in Kodichikkanahalli.

Published: 16th November 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Domestic help Sunitha arrested for allegedly committing a series of thefts

Domestic help Sunitha arrested for allegedly committing a series of thefts

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A domestic help has been arrested for allegedly committing a series of thefts in at least five households in an apartment complex in Kodichikkanahalli.According to a complaint filed with the Bommanahalli police, Dr Mosam Sanketh Pancham stated that she suspected her domestic help Sunita of stealing jewellery from her flat and from that of other residents. According to Mosam, Sunita had started working in her flat in February 2019. She was one of the oldest maids in the apartment and used to work for 16 households.

As her behaviour and interaction with the residents were good, most of them had given her their flat keys as they were working. In July, Sunita asked Mosam to give her `20,000, but the latter refused. In the next couple of days, her husband’s diamond chain went missing. When Mosam questioned Sunita, the latter promised that she had not stolen it. In August, Mosam learnt that Sunita had stolen jewellery worth `2.5 lakh from another house and had replaced them with duplicates. When the owner confronted her, she returned the jewelleries. After this, Mosam checked her almirah and found her jewellery missing. So she formed a WhatsApp group, where many residents complained of cash, jewellery, cosmetics, toys and other valuables being stolen from their houses.

On November 10, all the residents confronted her. Though initially Sunitha refused to admit that she had stolen the ornaments, she later confessed. She also told them that she sold the jewellery to four-five pawn brokers. Mosam and other residents went to the pawn brokers and found their jewellery and slips of sale.
The same day, Sunita was also sacked from all the houses. However on Tuesday, she threatened to commit suicide and hold the residents responsible.An investigating officer said a few gold jewelleries were yet to
be recovered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp