Home Cities Bengaluru

Lost in time

All this started when D’Souza happened to study about world famous clockmaker John Harrison in his Class 2 English textbook.

Published: 16th November 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some dreams are very intense that they could change the course of your life. That’s what my interest in horology did to me,” says Paul D’Souza, a software engineer when we meet him. The 54-year-old, who started by collecting vintage clocks and watches, has gone on to come up with mechanisms for clocks and watches and get a patent on them.

All this started when D’Souza happened to study about world famous clockmaker John Harrison in his Class 2 English textbook. “The picture of John Harrison’s H1 clock captured my attention in that chapter. However, the turning point happened when I visited Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad, and saw their exhibit of a mechanical automata clock. As a six-year-old boy, I immediately reached home, opened my grandfather’s clock and started learning how the mechanism and artistry work to create these fascinating devices,” he says.  

So far he has come up with five different display mechanisms, with simple perpetual calenders for watches which has a patent by the United Kingdom Patent Office. D’Souza’s collection includes around 115 antique clocks and watches, which include carriage clocks from 1850s, anniversary clock from 1930-40, cast metal clocks, pocket watches like Breguet watch dates back to 1783-1827, cuckoo clocks, grandfather clocks, among others. D’Souza has shown the same interest in restoring vintage clocks and watches. “I’m completely self-taught. I learnt horology and restoration techniques just by referring to books. My parents encouraged me, and helped me collect the tools to restore these clocks,” says the watchmaker, pointing to a watchmaker’s lathe meant to repair watches.

The horophile has met with living legendary horologist George Daniels and has visited Breguet, a Swiss watch brand in its headquarters in Switzerland. But one of his wishes remain yet to be fulfilled. “I want to make a clock with mechanical automata like the one I saw in the Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad in my childhood,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp