Many still unaware of third entry point at KSR railway station

The entry offers direct access to Platform 1 of the station. It was meant to be ready in August 2016 but was finally opened only in June 29 this year.

Published: 16th November 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 06:57 AM

The third entry to KSR Railway Station opened on June 29 | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Patronage to the third entry to the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station, which was inaugurated four months ago, is just not picking up. Billed as the solution to vehicular congestion on the Gubbi Thoddappa Road (Station Road) and an easy passage for commuters between Metro and Railway stations, the entry has failed to live up to its expectations.

As per statistics furnished by the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Bengaluru Railway Division, Krishna Reddy, an average of 1,000 tickets are booked per day at the ticket counter at the third entry with an average of 1,700 passengers using them. This is a miniscule number when compared to KSR station, which witnesses an average of 1.25 lakh footfalls per day.

Explaining the reasons for this, a top railway official said that the Foot Over Bridge which BBMP was building to connect the Metro and Railway stations, had still not opened, though it was supposed to happen months ago. Despite many calls and messages to top BBMP officials, none of them responded to this reporter. “Not many people are aware of this entry yet and publicity is required. Anyone entering the railway station passes this entry and heads to the main entry,” he added.  

The official also said that the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) was yet to finalise the contract for paid parking at the third entry. “People are still parking their vehicles but since it is not considered safe in the absence of anyone manning it, most still prefer to take their vehicles to the main entry and back entry, “ he said.

Divisional Railway Manager, A K Varma said that though an average of 1,000 tickets were being booked, those using this entry could touch up to 5,000 per day as they may have booked tickets already and could be visitors to the station too. However, he conceded that the patronage requires to be improved.

