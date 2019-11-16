MEMU trains have unsuitable timings: Residents

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the South Western Railway (SWR) has introduced two new trains in a bid to

improve connectivity within Bengaluru, citizens and railway activists are not happy with the timings.

“13 out of the 22 services of the new Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) do not have suitable timings. Out of these 22 services, six have been cancelled or withdrawn due to operational issues,” said Satinder Chopra, a railway activist.

“The timings which are unsuitable for many passengers are between 12 pm-6 pm. These timings are feasible for long distance passengers, who do not need to travel during peak hours,” Chopra added.

Sandeep Anirudhan, member of Bengaluru Suburban Rail Users, a citizens’ group, said the existing infrastructure should exercise the scope to bring in additional trains which can help the locals instead of thinking about long distance travellers.

“Citizens will ask for timings based on their convenience,but we have to check the feasibility of trains,” said Ashok Kumar Verma, Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) for SWR.

A senior railway official said according to a recent survey, the existing trains have hardly 200 passengers travelling from KSR Bengaluru City to Whitefield. All services cannot be provided during peak hours,” the official said.