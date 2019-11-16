Home Cities Bengaluru

Young ones cook up storm for Children’s Day

The chefs present too got a chance to bring out the child in them as they patiently guided the young sous chefs.

Published: 16th November 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eshaan Raikar had a busy Thursday afternoon at a city restaurant. The 13-year-old kneaded and rolled his pasta dough with utmost concentration as the chefs at Smoke House Deli taught him how to whip up the perfect potato gnocchi. Eshaan, his mother Meghana explained, is on the autism spectrum and was beyond excited to be at the Children’s Day special masterclass organised at Smoke House Deli, Lavelle Road. “We didn’t tell him about the masterclass when we came. It was a fun surprise for him since he loves cooking and it helps calm him down as well,” she said.

Like Eshaan and Meghana, other parents and kids too had a fun time at the event, which saw young ones between 3 and 13 cooking up a storm. Though one of the main aims, promoting inclusivity wasn’t the only agenda of the event. “The idea was to also help children take part in an engaging activity and maybe inculcate a hobby as well,” said Nikita Jaggi, founder of Poppy Pundits, which organises such experiential ventures.

As the masterclass kicked off, the kids in attendance watched chef Saurabh Arora with rapt attention as he explained the process to them. They posed innocent questions like, “But what do we add first?” and “Has the potato been boiled?”.

On one table, five-year-old Tara carefully added some white chocolate ganache to her cake crumbs, not forgetting to stick a finger in to scoop some into her mouth as well. This was sweetly encouraged by Arora (“That’s okay, you have to taste what you make, right?”) as he then showed her how to roll the crumbs into a ball for her cake pop.    

But it wasn’t just the kids who had a fun time. For Smita Mantagani, this session was a great way to bond with her granddaughter. “She loves to help me when I bake at home. So besides being interesting for her, I also thought it would be a fun and stimulating activity for her developing limbs,” she said.  

The chefs present too got a chance to bring out the child in them as they patiently guided the young sous chefs. “It’s great to see these kids be so hands-on. They are more participative than adults too,” he said with a smile.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Children’s Day
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp