2 die as boiler bursts in factory wash unit

The deceased are Kanti (45), a resident of Bhavani Nagar in Peenya and one of the owners of the unit, and Ramesh (46) from Uttar Pradesh.

17th November 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two workers died when a boiler exploded in a textile washing unit in Doddabidarakallu near Peenya on Friday night. Gas leak from the boiler is said to be the reason for the explosion at Phoenix Washtech Garment. Four neighbouring buildings were also partially damaged due to the impact.

According to a senior police officer, eight people were working in the night shift. At 10.30 pm, Kanti and another worker went to check on the 10-feet boiler installed in a small shed adjacent to the factory when it exploded, killing both on the spot. On hearing the noise, other workers rushed to the boiler room and found them lying in a pool of blood.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the factory was owned by three partners -- Santhosh, Kanti and G T Gowda. They had opened the unit in 2016 at Annapurneswari Layout. Santhosh and Gowda went absconding after the incident and efforts are on to nab them.

The autopsy of the bodies were conducted at Victoria Hospital on Saturday and handed over to the family. Kanti is survived with his wife. Ramesh’s brother has filed a case of negligence against the two of the owners.

Accidents in industries
Nov 14, 2019: A 33-year-old crane operator, Veerendar Prasad from Rajasthan, died when the machinery fell on him at Jindal Aluminum Ltd in Dobbespet Industrial Area near Nelamangala.
July 2018: Lokesh Krishnappa (31), Saravana Manohar (24) and Mahesh Shivamallegowda (28) died of suffocation while fixing a leak in a container at Anthem Biosciences Pvt Ltd, in Harohalli Industrial Area.

