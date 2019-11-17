BBP driver gets notice for getting too close to tiger

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A driver of a safari jeep at Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) was slapped with a notice and given a stern warning on Saturday for rash driving in the tiger safari zone on Friday. This action was taken after tourists captured a video of the safari vehicle going real close to a tiger, on Saturday. The video went viral and it caught the BBP management’s attention.

The video was shared with TNIE by a visitor who was seated in a Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) bus, which was just behind the erring BBP jeep.

In the video, the driver, Suresh, is seen driving the jeep close to a tiger and even trying to dodge it. This has irked the management. Also, to ensure that there are no more such instances, the BBP management has decided to install GPS tracking devices and CCTV cameras in all the vehicles. Suresh was hired on an outsource basis and has been riding the safari jeep for the last three years. This is the first time he has been served a notice.

BBP Director Vanashree Vipin Singh told TNIE that the driver has been warned. Acknowledging that drivers go near animals for good sightings and tips from visitors, Vanashree said that big boards have been put up at the entrance and prominent places stating ‘no tips’, along with a list of dos and don’ts. There is also a trust where tourists can deposit their tips. The amount will be utilised for the welfare of animal keepers, drivers and gate guards.

The BBP management has also requested tourists not to encourage drivers of buses and jeeps to provoke animals. It has been found that people want to get closer to the animals for good photographs. In such cases, the driver and the tourist will be held responsible.

Vanashree said that strict advisory has also been issued to all BBP and KSTDC drivers not to use mobile phones to take photographs and videos. A proper distance will have to be maintained between two vehicles. “The incident occurred on Friday evening, when there is not much tourist rush. But it has now been made clear that due procedures need to be followed. Drivers will have to stop vehicles at a distance when they sight an animal and the waiting time for safari vehicles will also be limited so that there is a no long trail of vehicles and animals are not strained. This is required to ensure there are no untoward incidents,” she said.

There have been instances in the past where animals have charged at tourist vehicles. In January last year, a vehicle was attacked by a pair of lions during the safari and later in February, a tiger had attacked a jeep.