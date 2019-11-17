Man accuses inspector, constables of assault

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old man has accused a police inspector of assaulting him inside a police station when he was called for inquiry on November 14. However, police allege that the man hit his head against a wall inside the station so that he could make false allegations.

The injured is Waseem Pasha, a resident of KHP Road in Shivajinagar. According to Pasha’s complaint to the police commissioner and the Human Rights Commission, he was assaulted by the Shivajinagar police inspector and four other staffers.

He alleged that inspector Siddaraju hit him twice on his neck and then beat him up with a lathi, which left him bleeding profusely. The inspector also kicked Pasha and asked the constables to assault him.

According to Shivajinagar police, Pasha was called for inquiry in a non-cognisable register (NCR) case. A woman had complained against Pasha alleging that he was a rowdy and was interfering in a financial dispute.

Pasha had allegedly threatened the woman, who was involved in a land dispute case, and told her to give him Rs 4 lakh.

After Pasha approached the police commissioner, DCP (East) S D Sharanappa sought a report about the incident from the police inspector.