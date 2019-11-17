Home Cities Bengaluru

Miscreants waylay man in auto, rob him

The driver then started the vehicle and his accomplices began to assault Mishra.

Published: 17th November 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old electrician, who was returning home from work in the wee hours of Friday, was kidnapped by three men in an autorickshaw and then assaulted and robbed in JP Nagar.They allegedly attacked him with a knife, robbed him of his valuables and released him after “four hours of torture”.

According to a complaint filed by Aman Mishra, a resident of JP Nagar, after finishing his work in Bellandur in the early hours of November 15, he reached Jayanagar 5th block in a bus around 5.10 am. He then started walking to his house. When he was on 24th Main in JP Nagar second phase, an auto approached him and two men forcibly took him inside the vehicle.

The driver then started the vehicle and his accomplices began to assault Mishra.When Mishra tried to raise an alarm, they pulled out a knife and slashed his right hand and thigh. Even as Mishra was bleeding profusely, the miscreants took his debit card and forced him to reveal the pin number. They then stopped at an ATM kiosk and withdrew Rs 25,000.

However, even after this they didn’t let their captive go. They continued to ride in the auto and forced Mishra to call someone and borrow money. Mishra called his employer Madhu Kumar and asked him to lend Rs 5,000 immediately as it was an emergency

When Kumar called back, the miscreants told him that Mishra has misbehaved with a women and that they have beaten him. They then switched off the phone.

The miscreants also transferred Rs 14,000 from Mishra to their account through Google Pay. After riding till 9.30 am and being continuously assaulted, Mishra was left at an isolated place in ISRO Layout.
The muggers were speaking in Kannada and aged 23-26 years. “We have taken up a case of kidnap and robbery and formed a team to nab them. CCTV footage from the ATM kiosk and other places are
being analysed,” an investigating officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On November 16, 2003, a young Lionel Messi came off the bench to make his first-team debut for Barcelona against FC Porto in a pre-season friendly. Though it lasted for just 15 minutes, football would never be the same again! Check out 10 astonishing fats
Lionel Messi's Barcelona debut anniversary: 10 incredible feats the Argentine achieved with the Spanish powerhouse
Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Clash of the Tigers: More pictures from the Indore Test between India and Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp