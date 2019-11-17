Miscreants waylay man in auto, rob him

H M Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old electrician, who was returning home from work in the wee hours of Friday, was kidnapped by three men in an autorickshaw and then assaulted and robbed in JP Nagar.They allegedly attacked him with a knife, robbed him of his valuables and released him after “four hours of torture”.

According to a complaint filed by Aman Mishra, a resident of JP Nagar, after finishing his work in Bellandur in the early hours of November 15, he reached Jayanagar 5th block in a bus around 5.10 am. He then started walking to his house. When he was on 24th Main in JP Nagar second phase, an auto approached him and two men forcibly took him inside the vehicle.

The driver then started the vehicle and his accomplices began to assault Mishra.When Mishra tried to raise an alarm, they pulled out a knife and slashed his right hand and thigh. Even as Mishra was bleeding profusely, the miscreants took his debit card and forced him to reveal the pin number. They then stopped at an ATM kiosk and withdrew Rs 25,000.

However, even after this they didn’t let their captive go. They continued to ride in the auto and forced Mishra to call someone and borrow money. Mishra called his employer Madhu Kumar and asked him to lend Rs 5,000 immediately as it was an emergency

When Kumar called back, the miscreants told him that Mishra has misbehaved with a women and that they have beaten him. They then switched off the phone.

The miscreants also transferred Rs 14,000 from Mishra to their account through Google Pay. After riding till 9.30 am and being continuously assaulted, Mishra was left at an isolated place in ISRO Layout.

The muggers were speaking in Kannada and aged 23-26 years. “We have taken up a case of kidnap and robbery and formed a team to nab them. CCTV footage from the ATM kiosk and other places are

being analysed,” an investigating officer said.