Prince Charles shakes hands with trees, wins many hearts

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Britain’s Prince Charles on Saturday concluded his visit to India and left from Bengaluru’s Soukya Holistic Health Centre in Whitefield, where he celebrated his 71st birthday along with his wife Duchess Camilla.

Prince Charles’ gesture of shaking hands with branches of every tree or plants “to wish them well” was much appreciated by everyone present at the centre.

According to Dr Issac Mathai, who was instrumental in the opening of Soukya, Prince Charles planted a champak sapling.

Dr Mathai added that the Prince of Wales was literally shaking hands with all the trees and also wished the newly planted champak tree luck. The centre has around 4,000 medicinal plants and Prince Charles wished most of the plants and trees he saw on the way. “He even did a good namaskaram to the champak plant,” he added.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Rajneesh Goel, DGP Neelamani Raju and several other officials were also present during plantation and were impressed with Prince Charles’ belief that everyone should talk to plants as it is very important for their growth.

The Royal couple experienced different ayurvedic and naturopathic rejuvenation treatments and Yoga during their stay there at Soukya.

The Prince of Wales was impressed with Dhara and Kizhi Abhiyangana Lepam which is a type of massage performed using small sachet containing herbal powders, herbs, rice or sand. He also did some Yoga and meditation. “Treatments were only for relaxation and rejuvenation purposes,” said Dr Mathai.