Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based runner emerges fastest Indian in New York City Marathon

Anubhav Karmakar admits that the New York City marathon presents a challenging course with multiple climbs and inclines.

Published: 18th November 2019 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

Anubhav Karmakar

Anubhav Karmakar

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over the last couple of months Anubhav Karmakar has been carefully planning his course of action, quite literally. The 32-year-old who recently ran the New York City Marathon and ranked 237 among 53,000 participants, and stood first amongst the 379 Indian runners is well-versed with acing the game. Karmakar clocked 2:41:07 hours at the event, standing 57th among 4,075 runners in his age group.

Having qualified for this marathon after having completed the Boston Marathon earlier this year with a timing of 2:45:45 hours, Karmakar went through a general training phase with a bit of running and cycling between April and August. “I trained for 15 weeks specifically for this, running about 1,500 km during this period,” says the engineer and management graduate who runs a company which provides online consulting to runners, cyclists and triathletes.  

The runner who signed up through Active Holiday Company, admits that the New York City marathon presents a challenging course with multiple climbs and inclines, and although it was his fastest performance and strongest finish, he did have his moments of weakness in the second half of race, when he decided to drop the intensity to avoid a catastrophic finish. “In the end, it turned out to be a good decision as it allowed me to power through the final kilometers without any trouble,” he says, adding that a loo break around the 15-km mark not only stole away a little more than a minute but also broke his momentum.

Despite the run being his personal best, he had mixed feelings at the finish line. “I was wondering about the weak moments I had experienced in the middle and how I could have avoided that situation. Every finish line is the beginning of the preparation of the next race, and I look forward to training for the next big race,” says Karmakar who typically wakes up at 5 am and heads out for a morning run. In the last few months, he had also incorporated easy recovery runs in the evenings.

Karmakar first began running as a means to stay fit while socialising with other like-minded individuals. “In the process, I learned about timed events and marathons and was motivated to challenge myself to journey of continuous improvement. Long-distance running is not just a test of physical endurance; it requires patience, discipline and prudence. It strengthens the connect between the mind and body, a process that I have thoroughly benefited from,” he says.

Karmakar finds that running has highlighted many lessons about chasing goals that hold true in the professional world. “There is no substitute for discipline, planning, process-oriented hard work. Running also forced me to incorporate a host of healthy habits that reduced my stress levels while avoiding illness and ailments,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New York City Marathon Anubhav Karmakar Bnegaluru marathoner Active Holiday Company
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp