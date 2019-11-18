Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's KRS railway station dotted with faulty metal detectors

According to a senior RPF oifficial, around 30 per cent of the metal detectors are not working with the problem plaguing these instruments for three months.

Published: 18th November 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna station in Bengaluru

Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna station in Bengaluru (File Photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Handheld metal detectors, used by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to frisk passengers and baggage at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station, have not been working for some time, raising serious questions over security. The RPF is now in the process of replacing them.

This reporter found neither a beep response nor lights working on the metal detectors. Brown tapes were put around specific points where lights glow to reveal working details.

A top railway official told TNIE that the problem had been plaguing these detectors for three months. “On one hand, there is talk of tightening security at the station. On the other, they are using such equipment that endangers the safety of passengers,” he said. KSR station has an average of 1.5 lakh footfall per day.

A senior RPF official conceded that around 30 per cent of the metal detectors are not working. “Many are too old and have been abandoned. Some need to be calibrated. We have already placed an indent for 120 new metal detectors for the division. They are expected to arrive by this month-end,” the official said.

Asked if this would create a grave security situation, he said, “If any dangerous item manages to pass through at the entrance, we still have baggage scanners and door frame metal detectors which will detect the items before people step inside the railway station.” While the main entrance does have a baggage scanner and a door frame metal detector, the same is not the case with the other entries to the railway station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Railway Protection Force Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station Bengaluru railway security Metal detectors
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp