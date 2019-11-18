Furry beauties come together for a memorable weekend in Bengaluru

Brinda Das By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a weekend of fun for animal lovers as they gathered at Jayamahal Palace Grounds with their pets to celebrate one of India’s biggest pet festivals, Pet Fed.

Pet Fed gave an opportunity to all pet lovers to pamper their four-legged fur buddies and express their love towards them. Pets here socialised with each other and took part in various activities organised both for them and pet parents.

Spread across a huge area, the ground was buzzing with events ranging from police dog show organised in association with Indian Armed Forces, international cat show, fashion show and dedicated play areas for cats and dogs respectively, along with a separate agility ring for the more active fur babies.

Akshay Gupta, founder of Pet Fed, says, “I’m overwhelmed after receiving such a positive response from citizens. It’s heartwarming to see so much enthusiasm towards good causes. I look forward to more people coming together in order to create more love towards pet adoption. With increasing instances of animal cruelty and negligence shown towards them, our aim this year is to create a positive experience for people who believe that pets are the best companions of humans."

A wide variety of products and services from the pet care sector across India and abroad were exhibited at the fest to help people make an informed choice when they want to bring a furry friend home. Tanya Venkatesh, a college student who was present at the venue with her Persian cat Furry, said, "I have been extremely busy with college assignments for quite some time. I realised I should spend some quality time with Furry as he deserves my attention and love. This is why I chose to spend the weekend here with my baby."

R Sandhya, a teacher in an international school who got her husky, says, "I brought Bingo here because I wanted her to enjoy to the fullest. Though Bingo is a little hyperactive, she is very well-behaved when she is outside." On the second day of Pet Fed, Bollywood celebrity and investor in Pet Fed Dino Morea was present. He walked the ramp with the animal mascots.

Being an ardent animal lover, he said, "With growing emotional attachment towards your pets and the love you receive from them, every pet parent must take time out from an everyday hustle and dedicate a few hours to your pet." The festival was also open for people who do not have pets but want to be around thousands of pooches and get a good dose of puppy love.