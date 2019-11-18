Home Cities Bengaluru

Glass facade of buildings in Bengaluru pose threat to Indian Pitta birds

Recently, BBMP wildlife volunteers rescued a few injured birds in HSR Layout, RR Nagar, Jayanagar and other areas.

An injured Indian Pitta bird

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Pitta bird species has arrived in Bengaluru for its annual sojourn while on its way to Western Ghats to spend the winter months. But with the cheering news come accounts of these birds receiving injuries.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike wildlife rescuers say there have been incidents of the birds having sustained injuries when they unknowingly hit the glass facade of buildings that are so common in the city. The exhausted birds, after a long journey from Himalayas often mistake the images of reflected trees in the glass as real ones. They have been rescued in various localities and usually released after treatment, if necessary.

Possessing a brilliant array of nine colours, the Pitta is known as Naurangi as all its colours are displayed when the bird fluffs up. Producing a distinctive whistling sound, it can be heard very early in the morning and during evening times.

Recently, BBMP wildlife volunteers rescued a few injured birds in HSR Layout, RR Nagar, Jayanagar and other areas. During November, its presence has been recorded in Jayanagar Park, Lalbagh and Turahalli in large numbers.

According to A Prasanna Kumar, BBMP Wildlife Rescue, Southern division, there have been numerous calls from residents living in the southern and western parts of the city complaining about injured or dead birds. He adds, “People usually mistake these birds for Kingfisher as they are very colourful. We have rescued four birds, one is still in the hospital at Bannerghatta while the other three were treated and released. ”

For the birders of Bengaluru, it is a favourite with its shimmering blue plumage and a short stubby tail. Harish, a bird watcher adds, “To escape the harsh winters, it comes to South and Sri Lanka. On its long migratory path, it is visible in many places. In our city, we see it for almost a month in November. We have seen some birds so tired after their journey that they have crashed to the ground.”

Expressing his happiness over the rescue of Indian Pitta, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar has tweeted, “This bird was found at HSR Layout and rescued by the BBMP team. It was taken to a nearby forest and released later.”

Winter visitor

Native to India, the Indian Pitta is found in scrub, deciduous and evergreen forests. This bird, which breeds in the Himalayas and Central and Western parts of the country, usually migrates to the peninsular region in the winters.

