Kannada play on Indira Gandhi's life is not a political statement

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here is the first- ever Kannada play on one of the world’s most influential leaders, India’s third prime minister, woman of the millennium - Indira Gandhi produced by the theatre group Sarvam.

Divya Karanth, the writer and director of the play, narrates the play from Feroze Gandhi’s point of view. The play is set from 1965 to1984, tangling between the present and past scenarios of India’s politics, the era where her sons', her family, her friends affect her primeministership and motherhood.

The play is about the voices behind the woman who played a dominant role in the history of the twentieth century, the voices that subsumed her personal hopes and desires, the voices that brought her sequences of deaths and tragedies, the voices that killed her.

On the morning of October 31, 1984, Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her own bodyguards. She died as she lived, surrounded by voices yet isolated. It was a violent end to a life of epic drama.The play will be staged on November 19 at 07.30 pm at KH Kalasoudha, Hanumantha Nagar, Bengaluru.