Home Cities Bengaluru

Kannada play on Indira Gandhi's life is not a political statement

Divya Karanth's play is about the voices behind the woman who played a dominant role in the history of the twentieth century.

Published: 18th November 2019 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

Divya Karanth, the writer and director of the play, narrates the play from Feroze Gandhi’s point of view

Divya Karanth, the writer and director of the play, narrates the play from Feroze Gandhi’s point of view

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here is the first- ever Kannada play on one of the world’s most influential leaders, India’s third prime minister, woman of the millennium - Indira Gandhi  produced by the theatre group Sarvam.

Divya Karanth, the writer and director of the play, narrates the play from Feroze Gandhi’s point of view. The play is set from 1965 to1984, tangling between the present and past scenarios of India’s politics, the era where her sons', her family, her friends affect her primeministership and motherhood.

The play is about the voices behind the woman who played a dominant role in the history of the twentieth century, the voices that subsumed her personal hopes and desires, the voices that brought her sequences of deaths and tragedies, the voices that killed her.

On the morning of October 31, 1984, Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her own bodyguards. She died as she lived, surrounded by voices yet isolated. It was a violent end to a life of epic drama.The play will be staged on November 19 at 07.30 pm at KH Kalasoudha, Hanumantha Nagar, Bengaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Divya Karanth KH Kalasoudha Feroze Gandhi Indira Gandhi Bengaluru theatre
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp